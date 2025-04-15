Poor driving conditions on the Northern Peninsula and southeastern Labrador

Roads on the Island are wet except on the Great Northern Peninsula where roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

In Labrador, the road from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed as it is too stormy for equipment to operate. Travel is not recommended from Red Bay to Pinware and from Cartwright Junction to Lodge Bay due to drifting snow and poor visibility.

Due to strong wind, the MV Qajaq W is holding at St. Barbe. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and in Deer Lake.