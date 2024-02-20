Poor driving conditions on the Avalon Peninsula and Burin Peninsula

Roads on the Avalon Peninsula and Burin Peninsula are partly snow-covered. Poor visibility is reported from Placentia to Branch and Berry Hill Brook to Intersection Route 362.

In central Newfoundland, roads are bare. Along the west coast and Northern Peninsula, most roads are snow-covered with good visibility.

Roads across Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. Provincial ferries are on time.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport and Gander International Airport. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed.