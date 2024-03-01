Poor driving conditions in some areas of the province

Roads on the Northeast Avalon and from Goulds to Chance Cove Park are bare with some icy sections. On the Baccalieu Trail and southern Avalon, roads are partly snow-covered with icy sections.

Across most of central Newfoundland, roads are partly ice-covered. Roads on the Burin Peninsula are snow-covered icy patches and fair visibility.

Along the west coast, roads are snow-covered with drifting snow in some areas. Travel is not recommended on the Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo. On the Northern Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered. Visibility is poor from Deer Lake to Wiltondale.

In Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered from Wabush to Crooke’s Lake Depot and from Lodge Bay to Red Bay.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings tonight due to forecasted weather conditions. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule, the first crossing this morning has been cancelled. The MV Terra Nova is stormbound due to freezing spray.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 923 and 924 are cancelled and Porter Flight 230 is also cancelled. PAL flights 923 and 924 at the Deer Lake Regional Airport are also cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.