Poor driving conditions in several areas this morning

Roads are partly snow-covered across most of the Island. On the west coast, travel is not recommended from Gallants to Robinsons and from the Trans-Canada Highway to Buchan’s Resource Road. There is poor visibility from the Corner Brook area to Port aux Basques.

Roads in Labrador are snow-covered and travel is not recommended from Cartwright Junction to Lodge Bay and from Red Bay to Pinware.

Ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 924 and 923 are delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flights 923, 924, and 902 are delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.