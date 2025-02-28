Poor driving conditions in many areas this morning

Across Labrador, western, and central Newfoundland roads are snow-covered. There is poor visibility from the Trans-Canada Highway to Buchan’s Resource Road and from Gander to Boyd’s Cove. Travel is not recommended from Tompkins to Port aux Basques. Roads on the Avalon Peninsula are bare and wet.

There are number of ferries out of service. Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings scheduled for this morning. The MV Astron W, MV Flanders, MV Sound of Islay, MV Marine Trader, and MV Challenge One are all out of service. The MV Gallipoli and MV Qajaq W are off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flights 692 and 697 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 689 28 Fis cancelled. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed.