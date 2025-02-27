Poor driving conditions in central and western Newfoundland

Across central and western Newfoundland roads are snow-covered with fair visibility. On the Avalon, travel is not recommended from Green’s Harbour to Brownsdale and roads are wet.

Roads across Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates an impact on crossings tonight and Friday morning. The MV Astron W and MV Sound of Islay are out of service and the MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 689 is cancelled. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.