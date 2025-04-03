Poor driving conditions continue in Labrador

On the Northern Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered. Elsewhere on the Island, roads are bare.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow. The road from Cartwright Junction to Cartwright and Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed.

Marine Atlantic anticipates that crossings tonight could be impacted. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2250, 688, 2255, and 693 are delayed. WestJet Flight 264 and PAL Airlines Flight 928 are also delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 928 is delayed and Air Canada flights 1173 and 1174 are cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.