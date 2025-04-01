Poor driving conditions across the province

Roads are snow-covered across most of Newfoundland with the exception of the Avalon, Burin, and southwest coast. Travel is not recommended from Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm.

Across Labrador, travel is not recommended from Wabush to Churchill Falls. Roads are snow-covered elsewhere, and there is poor visibility from Crooke’s Lake Depot to Cartwright Junction.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques scheduled for this morning will now depart at 10:45 a.m. Crossings for this evening are cancelled and it’s anticipated that crossings for Wednesday morning could be impacted.

Due to high winds, the MV Qajaq W is holding in St. Barbe until the winds decrease. The MV Challenge One is stormbound in port La Poile.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 698 and 689 are cancelled and WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.