Poor driving conditions across the province, several ferry delays, and flight delays

Roads across Newfoundland are snow-covered with reduced visibility in most areas and travel is not recommended for most of the Avalon, the Burin Peninsula, most of central, and most of the west coast. It’s a good idea to stay home if you do not need to travel.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered. The road from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates cancellations on Saturday. The MV Flanders, MV Kamutik W, MV Sound of Islay, MV Grace Sparkes, MV Qajaq W, MV Marine Trader, MV Terra Nova, and MV Challenge One are all out of service due to severe weather.

There are numerous flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport. In Gander, PAL Flight 922 is delayed.