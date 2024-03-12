Poor driving conditions across the province, numerous ferry and flight delays

Across the Northern Peninsula, western, and central Newfoundland, roads are mostly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Visibility is poor in many areas and travel is not recommended on most roads in central Newfoundland.

Across the Avalon Peninsula and Burin Peninsula, roads are wet with water build-up in some areas.

Roads in Labrador are snow-covered from Churchill Falls to the Quebec Border. Elsewhere, roads are mostly bare.

The MV Flanders and MV Legionnaire are out of service and not sailing this morning. The MV Grace Sparkes and MV Qajaq W are out of service.

The MV Gallipoli will make a round trip departing Ramea at 8:00 a.m. for Burgeo, departing Burgeo at 9:30 a.m. for Ramea, departing Ramea at 11:00 a.m. for Burgeo remaining in Burgeo until regular sailing schedule at 6:00 p.m.

Marine Atlantic is on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2250, 690, 2251, and 697 are delayed. WestJet Flight 264 and POrter Flight 230 are also delayed. In Gander, Air Canada Flight 2270 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada Flight 2283, PAL Flight 924 and PAL FLight 927 are delayed.