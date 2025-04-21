Poor driving conditions across the province

Travel is not recommended on the Great Northern Peninsula or through central Newfoundland. On the Avalon Peninsula, roads are bare and wet with slushy sections.

In eastern Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. The road from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed. In western Labrador, roads are bare and dry with icy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Kamutik W and MV Astron W are out of service. The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.