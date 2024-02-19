Poor driving conditions across the Avalon and Burin Peninsula

Travel is not recommended from Lord’s Cove to Marystown, the Trans Canada Highway to Intersection Route 101, Witless Bay Line, and Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park. Roads are mostly snow-covered across the Avalon Peninsula and Burin Peninsula.

Along the west coast and Baie Verte Peninsula, roads are snow-covered.

Roads are mostly snow-covered across Labrador.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings this evening and Tuesday morning. The MV Kamutik W is out of service.

There are a few delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.