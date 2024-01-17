Poor driving conditions across Newfoundland and several ferries suspend service

Roads across Newfoundland are mostly snow-covered. The roads from Woody Point to Trout River and Abrahams Cove to Mainland are closed. There is poor visibility in many areas of the west coast, parts of central, and the Avalon Peninsula. Travel is not recommended in several areas.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy sections and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates crossings on Thursday and Friday will also be cancelled. The MV Legionnaire is out of service. MV Veteran is in service but off schedule. The Kamutik W is not making crossings this morning. The MV Grace Sparkes, MV Hazel McIsaac, MV Qajaq W, MV Marine Eagle, and MV Challenge One are out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flight 928 is delayed and PAL Airlines flight 901 is cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport Provincial Airlines Flight 901 is cancelled, Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is delayed, and Air Canada Flight 1173 is cancelled. There are no delays at the Gander International Airport.