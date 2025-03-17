Poor driving conditions across most of the province

Roads are bare and wet with slippery sections on the Avalon Peninsula. Across most of central Newfoundland, travel is not recommended, there are icy patches with areas of slush and drifting snow. Roads are bare and wet along the west coast. On the Northern Peninsula, travel is not recommended north of Plum Point.

Across Labrador, travel is not recommended for most areas due to icy and slushy patches with areas of poor visibility.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to a police emergency last night and rest hours required by the crew. The first crossing will be at noon. The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 298 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.