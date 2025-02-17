Poor driving conditions across most of the province

Roads on the southern Avalon and south coast are snow-covered. There is poor visibility on the Burin Peninsula. On the West Coast, roads are snow-covered with poor visibility. Travel is not recommended from Gallants to Robinsons, from the Trans-Canada Highway to Buchan’s Resource Road, and from Cape Ray to Rose Blanche.

Roads across Labrador are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic will be leaving port early this morning on the North Sydney side. The ferry will leave North Sydney at 10:00 a.m. and will leave Port aux Basques at 2:00 p.m.

The MV Qajaq W and MV Marine Trader are out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 1520 and 689 are cancelled, Porter Flight 2280 and PAL Airlines Flight 923 are cancelled. WestJet flights 1049 and 1948 are delayed, and PAL Flight 9231 and Porter Flight 298 are also delayed.

In Deer Lake, Air Canada flights 1174 and 1173 are cancelled. PAl Flight 902 is delayed.

Flights in Gander are on time.