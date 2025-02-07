Poor driving conditions across most of the province

Roads are snow-covered for all areas west of Gander. There are areas of poor visibility and travel is not recommended from Woody Point to Trout River, the Burgeo Highway, and Cape Ray to Rose Blanche.

In Labrador, roads are mostly snow-covered with poor visibility reported from Lodge Bay to Pinware.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for this morning and anticipates crossings for this evening could also be impacted. The MV Kamutik W, MV Terra Nova, and MV Challenge One are out of service due to poor weather conditions.

In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.