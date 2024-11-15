Poor driving conditions across most of the province

Roads across Newfoundland are bare and wet with fair to good visibility. There is a lot of water buildup on the Avalon Peninsula and hydroplaning is possible.

From Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Cartwright Junction, roads are partially ice-covered. In western Labrador, roads are bare with icy patches. Travel is not recommended from Cartwright Junction to Cartwright.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates that crossings for tonight may be cancelled. The MV Flanders, MV Qajaq W, MV Gallipoli, MV Marine Voyager, and MV Marine Coaster III are all out of service. The MV Marine Eagle is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 922 is delayed. In Gander PAL Flight 922 is delayed. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.