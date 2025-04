Roads are primarily snow-covered on the west coast, the Baie Verte Peninsula, most of central Newfoundland, and Bonavista North. Roads are partially snow-covered on the Burin Peninsula and the southeastern Avalon Peninsula. There is fog over much of the Avalon Peninsula resulting in poor visibility.

Roads are mostly bare across Labrador with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on schedule.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.