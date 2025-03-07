Poor driving conditions across Labrador

Roads across the Island are bare and wet. Travel is not recommended from Tompkins to Cape Ray.

In Labrador, the road from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed and travel is not recommended from Cartwright to Churchills Falls.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for today and anticipates impacts to crossings on Saturday morning. The MV Astron W and MV Beaumont Hamel are out of service. The MV Qajaq W will attempt departure after and ice assessment.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 2280 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flights 901 and 928 are cancelled and PAL Flight 902 is delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.