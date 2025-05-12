Poor driving conditions across Labrador and western Newfoundland

Roads are snow-covered across the west coast of the Island this morning. Roads are bare and wet elsewhere.

In Labrador, the road from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Red Bay is closed, and the road from Churchill Falls to Happy Valley-Goose Bay is snow-covered.

Due to a mechanical issue, the MV veteran is out of service. Due to severe weather, the MV Kamutik W and MV Qajaq W are out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 and PAL Airlines Flight 928 are delayed. In Deer Lake Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.