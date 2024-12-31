Poor driving conditions across Labrador and several ferry delays

Across the Island portion of the province, roads are bare and wet with good visibility. In Labrador, travel is not recommended from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Wabush. Roads southeast of Happy Valley-Goose Bay are snow-covered with icy sections.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for this morning and anticipates crossings on Wednesday will also be cancelled.

The MV Flanders will start runs at 11:00 a.m. The Gallipoli will remain out of service until further notice. The MV Marine Voyager is stormbound in port Francois.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.