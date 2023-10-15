Polka Dot Trot raises $335,000 for cancer care

The Cancer Care Foundation’s Signature Event, the Polka Dot Trot, took place this morning at Paradise Park with over 800 participants raising $335,000 in support of cancer care. Presented by belairdirect, The Polka Dot Trot is about strength and connections, and facing challenges together. It’s about cancer – all cancers – and the people it touches.

When a participant registered for the Polka Dot Trot, they selected the color cancer they most connected with from a list of over 20 cancer colors. This morning, participants wore that color t-shirt and were instantly able to connect with others wearing the same color.

According to latest statistics, one in two Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are anticipated to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. The Polka Dot Trot event raises funds for cancer treatment equipment and support patient programs at the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre in St. John’s.

“We are so thankful to all of our participants and sponsors for their support of the Polka Dot Trot for Cancer Care, says Lynette Hillier, Foundation Executive Director. It was so inspiring to hear all of the stories of why people joined us on the walk in support of the Cancer Care Foundation and the cancer care that is happening right here. Funds raised from this event will support the cancer care needs for the people of our Newfoundland and Labrador. ”