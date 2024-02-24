Police warning the public of the dangerous use of illicit drugs following recent sudden deaths

The RNC is warning the public of the dangerous use of illicit drugs following recent sudden deaths. Over the last week, there have been five deaths on the Northeast Avalon and in Labrador.

While the deaths are all under investigation by the RNC and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police believe there is an increase in the availability of illicit, dangerous, and potentially fatal drugs.

The causes of death have not yet been confirmed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing the symptoms of a drug overdose call 911 immediately. If you or someone you know is using illicit drugs, please ensure there is a naloxone kit close by. Free naloxone kits are distributed by the Department of Health and Community Services.