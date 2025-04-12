Police warning public of lethal drug following recent death

The RNC say another highly lethal drug has been detected in this province, and it’s been linked to a death here. The latest warning is about the Bromazolam. Police say the drug is being passed off as Xanax. Forensics have determined at least one death on the Avalon due to the highly potent drug. Illicit drug users are reminded to always have a Naloxone kit present. Anyone who comes across the drug or who has information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

