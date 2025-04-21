Police warning of fake $100 bills

Police are warning the public and businesses about counterfeit one hundred dollar bills being circulated in the metro region. The RNC says bills appear to be movie production money, and are poor paper quality, with spelling mistakes. Police are now asking any person or businesses that receives, or have someone attempt to pass these bills as legitimate money, to call the RNC immediately.
- FREE streaming NTV+
- Weather Photo Contest
- Home
- News
- Weather
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Advertise
- Contact
- Search