Police warning of dangerous counterfeit pharmaceutical substances in circulation

RCMP NL is warning the public of the presence of counterfeit pharmaceuticals recently seized in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed a number of toxicity (overdose) deaths, involving youth that have ingested these substances.

In recent cases, substances disguised as Xanax and Dilaudid have been seized as part of drug overdose investigations. Xanax, which is benzodiazepine (alprazolam), is medically prescribed to treat anxiety disorders. Dilaudid is a strong opioid composed of hydromorphone and is medically prescribed for pain management. The counterfeit substances seized, represented as Xanax and Dilaudid, contained non-medicinal drugs/substances.

The counterfeit Xanax seized was comprised of bromazolam, methamphetamine and MDMA (ecstasy/molly). Bromazolam, while rarely fatal by itself, can cause significant health risks when combined with opioids. This combination can lead to respiratory depression and coma.

The counterfeit Dilaudid seized was comprised of protonitazine, an opioid that is more than 20 times more potent than fentanyl. Protonitazine is extremely toxic, even to experienced drug users who have developed tolerance to other opioids.