News

Police warn of delays after collision near St. Anthony

By Web Team
Published on July 20, 2023 at 2:26 pm

St. Anthony RCMP advises motorists of a delay in travel on Route 430 in the area of Triple Falls RV Park (10 kms south of St. Anthony) due to a motor vehicle collision. Delays are expected for the next few hours.  Please stay off cell phones, obey signage and use caution

