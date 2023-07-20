Police warn of delays after collision near St. Anthony

St. Anthony RCMP advises motorists of a delay in travel on Route 430 in the area of Triple Falls RV Park (10 kms south of St. Anthony) due to a motor vehicle collision. Delays are expected for the next few hours. Please stay off cell phones, obey signage and use caution
94 per cent of students graduate as province releases transcriptsBy Bailey Howard — 30 mins ago
High school transcripts, including final marks, are now available to students across Newfoundland and Labrador.
94 per cent of this year’s eligible graduates have met the requirements for graduation.
Minister of Education, Krista Lynn Howell says, “Hats off to high school students on your academic achievements, especially those students who are graduating. Your hard work and dedication throughout the school year has paid off and new opportunities and experiences await you. I wish you all the best as you begin the next phase of your lives.”
Transcripts can be accessed digitally through the PowerSchool portal, which all students can access here.Post Views: 21
Terra Nova National Park dealing with campsite power issues at Newman Sound campgroundBy Eddie Sheerr — 27 mins ago
Parks Canada has confirmed a faulty underground electrical cable as the cause of the isolated power loss
Gas prices down slightly, diesel up by less than a centBy David Salter — 6 hours ago
A slight change at the pumps for Newfoundland and Labrador motorists this morning. Some minor fuel prices changes to report. Gas is down by a half cent while diesel is up by about a cent. Furnace and stove oil are also up but by less than a cent, while propane increases by almost two cents. The Public Utility Board’s next price adjustment is slated for Thursday, July 27. But the board continues to monitor the daily benchmark prices for motor fuels and heating fuels and will adjust maximum prices outside this schedule if circumstances warrant.Post Views: 92