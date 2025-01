Intense winds have caused damage, and power outages across the province on Sunday morning.

As a result of strong winds, causing flying debris police in St. John’s are reporting significant amounts of broken glass on Harbour Drive in St. John’s. They are asking motorists to avoid Harbour Drive for the next hour so crews can clean the area.

There appeared to be major damage to Erin’s Pub on Water Street in downtown St. John’s early Sunday morning, as well as some flying debris on roadways.