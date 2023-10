Police are looking for assistance in locating a missing teenager in St. John’s. Liam Tripp, 15, of St. John’s was last seen in the area of St. Clare Avenue on Oct. 13. Tripp is described as being about 6’5″, 180 pounds with blue/green eyes and light brown hair. Police have concerns for his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.