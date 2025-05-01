Police traffic stop results in seizure of cocaine; woman arrested

A 42-year-old woman was arrested by Deer Lake RCMP at a traffic stop on April. Police located and seized a quantity of cocaine. Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, police stopped a vehicle on Middle Road after observing suspected cocaine inside the vehicle. The woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The woman was found in possession of more than an ounce of cocaine as well as other items consistent with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She is set to appear in court at a later date to face a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. The investigation is continuing.