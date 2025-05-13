Police tickets off-road vehicle operator not wearing a helmet

A 32-year-old man was ticketed by Clarenville RCMP for not wearing a helmet while operating a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on May 10.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, police stopped the ATV which was traveling on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway near Clarenville. In addition to not wearing a helmet, the driver was unable to provide proof of insurance. He was ticketed for the violations.

With the expected increased use of off-road vehicles heading into the Victoria Day Weekend and continuing over the summer, RCMP NL reminds operators of the province’s Off-Road Vehicles Act. Off-road vehicles include dirt bikes, quads, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

All occupants of off-road vehicles are required to wear helmets, as well as seat belts where available. Children who are required to use a child seat restraint system, such as a booster seat, under the Highway Traffic Act are required to follow that same legislation as a passenger of an off-road vehicle.