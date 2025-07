An 18-year-old man was ticketed by RCMP Traffic Services East for excessive speeding yesterday.

At 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, police observed a vehicle travelling 157 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the Trans-Canada Highway near Brigus Junction. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was ticketed for excessive speeding. His license was suspended, and the vehicle was seized and impounded.