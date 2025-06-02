Police thanks community for successful search to locate eight-year-old Random Island girl

Following a successful 20-hour search for a missing eight-year-old girl from Random Island, Clarenville RCMP thank all those involved.

The search, which began late Friday afternoon, involved over 90 volunteers, seven Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) organizations, provincial Fire and Emergency Services, local fire departments and EMS, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre who worked around the clock to find the missing girl.

The search was also supported by the residents of Random Island, who aided by inspecting their properties and with generous donations of food, coffee, and water for the volunteers.

The girl was located safe around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Clarenville RCMP thanks all involved in this successful search, including the volunteers, the community of Random Island, Central United Church, Triple Bay Eagles GSAR, Discovery Trail GSAR, Central Avalon GSAR, Bonavista Bay GSAR, Avalon North Wolverines GSAR, Burin Peninsula GSAR, Rovers GSAR, Fire and Emergency Services, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the Canadian Coast Guard, RCMP Police Dog Service, and Random Island East and Random West Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services.