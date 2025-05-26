Police suspends licence, seizes vehicle of driver traveling at excessive speed on the TCH

A 22-year-old man was stopped for excessive speeding by RCMP NL Traffic Services last week on the Trans-Canada Highway between Gambo and Glovertown.



On May 22, police observed a blue sedan travelling at speeds up to 158 km/hr in a 100 km/h zone on the Trans Canada Highway. The driver’s speed was locked in at 157km/hr. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was ticketed for excessive speeding. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

