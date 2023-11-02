Police stops suspicious vehicle, arrests two individuals and seizes cocaine

RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West, with assistance from Deer Lake RCMP, stopped a suspicious vehicle early this morning, resulting in the arrests of 25-year-old Brianna Lavers and 24-year-old Bobby Sheppard, both of Deer Lake.

Shortly before 3:00 a.m., officers approached a parked vehicle on Pynn’s Brook Road in Pynn’s Brook and determined that Lavers and Sheppard were both in breach of court ordered conditions. The two were arrested and a search was conducted. Officers located and seized a quantity of crack cocaine and more than 14 grams of cocaine.

Lavers and Sheppard face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and various breaches of court ordered conditions.

JFO West, which includes dedicated police officers from both the RCMP and RNC, targets drug trafficking and organized crime on the west coast of the province.