Police stops novice driver for excessive speed, vehicle seized

A 17-year-old novice driver was stopped for excessive speeding by RCMP Traffic Services West on March 4. While patrolling the Trans-Canada Highway near St. Judes on Monday, an officer observed an oncoming vehicle passing another motorist on a double solid line after the passing lane had ended. The vehicle was out in the opposite lane of travel heading straight towards the patrol vehicle. A speed of 154 km/hr was obtained on the radar and a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver, who held a novice licence (Class 5 level 2), received a licence suspension and was ticketed for speeding and crossing a solid line. The vehicle was seized and impounded.