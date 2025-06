A 44-year-old man was stopped for excessive speeding by RCMP Traffic Services West on Wednesday.

On June 11, police observed a vehicle travellingĀ at 180km/hr in a 100 km/h zone on theĀ Trans Canada Highway near Corner Brook.Ā A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was ticketed for excessive speeding.Ā HisĀ license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded.