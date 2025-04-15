Police stops excessive speeder; driver blows warning on roadside screening device

A 49-year-old man was stopped by RCMP Traffic Services West for excessive speeding on April 13, on Route 430 near Cormack and was issued a demand for roadside breath testing.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, police stopped a vehicle traveling 153 kms/hr in a posted 90 kms/hr zone on Route 430. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and provide a roadside breath sample that was above the provincial limit, but below the criminal threshold for impaired driving.

He was ticketed for the excessive speeding. For having a blood alcohol concentration above the provincial limit and for the excessive speeding, his licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.