Police stop Metrobus and arrest man

Just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, the RNC responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the rear of a business on Waterford Bridge Road in St. John’s.

Police attended the scene and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen and the driver had fled the area on foot. The same vehicle was involved in a flight from police call earlier in the day in Dildo.

Police were able to identify the suspect, and as they were searching the area, the Village Mall security called to report that a male matching the suspect’s description had boarded the Metrobus.

Officers stopped the Metrobus, went aboard and arrested the suspect. The 39-year-old male was taken to the St. John’s lockup and was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and breach of a probation order.