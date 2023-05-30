Police seize weapons after arresting Trinity Bay North man

Police have seized multiple weapons after arresting a 50-year-old man for assault.

Jeffery Reid of Trinity Bay North was arrested May 23 as a result of an investigation by Bonavista and Clarenville RCMP. Police executed a search warrant at his residence and seized a number of items, including various firearms and swords.

Reid was held for a court appearance to face the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Pointing a firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm.

He was released by the court on multiple conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.