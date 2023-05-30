Justice News

Police seize weapons after arresting Trinity Bay North man

By Michael Connors May 30, 2023

Police have seized multiple weapons after arresting a 50-year-old man for assault.

Jeffery Reid of Trinity Bay North was arrested May 23 as a result of an investigation by Bonavista and Clarenville RCMP. Police executed a search warrant at his residence and seized a number of items, including various firearms and swords.

Reid was held for a court appearance to face the following charges:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering threats
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm.

He was released by the court on multiple conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.

Post Views: 0



About the Author
Michael Connors is the co-anchor of the NTV Evening Newshour and assistant news director. He started his career at The Telegram and joined the NTV News team in 2003 as a general assignment reporter. In 2005, Michael was assigned to the press gallery in the House of Assembly and spent 16 years as NTV’s legislative reporter. He served for six years as president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Press Gallery Association. Michael was promoted to the anchor desk in 2022. He also hosts NTV’s weekly public affairs show, Issues & Answers. Michael has degrees in history from Memorial University of Newfoundland and journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa. He was born St. John’s, where he lives with his wife, Amanda, and their children, Andrew and Dianna.
Scroll to top