At 4:19 a.m. on Monday, RNC officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Kenmount Road in St. John’s.

The 29-year-old male driver advised that he was the owner of the vehicle and there was a valid license and insurance on the car.

Subsequent checks on the driver and vehicle showed that the driver had not transferred the vehicle into his name and there was not a valid insurance policy.

The man was ticketed and the vehicle was seized.