Police seize ATV after crash near Gull Island

A 66-year-old woman is the focus of an impaired operation investigation being carried out by the Harbour Grace RCMP after reports of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash Sunday afternoon near Gull Island.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on July 27, police responded to a report of an ATV in a ditch, with the operator underneath. The operator, a 66-year-old female, was transported to hospital and showed signs of alcohol impairment. Blood samples were collected and police are waiting on the results to determine if charges of impaired operation are appropriate.

The ATV was seized and impounded.