Police seeks public’s assistance in locating vehicle stolen in Bay Roberts

Bay Roberts RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a vehicle stolen from Bay Roberts in the overnight hours of Monday, Feb. 3.

The grey, four door 2017 Honda Civic Touring, NL license plate JGZ 878, was stolen from a residential property in the Water Street area.

Anyone with any information about this crime, the identity of the person(s) responsible or the current location of the vehicle is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.