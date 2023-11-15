Police seeking witnesses following hit and run

The RNC is seeking witnesses and video footage following a report of a hit and run motor vehicle collision in Mount Pearl. On Monday, shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit and run collision in the area of a strip mall located off Old Placentia Road near Gibson Drive in Mount Pearl. Officers determined that a vehicle had been involved in a collision with a parked vehicle and a pedestrian in the area. The vehicle left the area immediately after the collisions.

The vehicle involved is described to be a dark grey Mazda four-door sedan, potentially a 2017 or 2018, with two male occupants. The driver was described to be a white male in his 20’s with light brown hair and glasses, wearing a tie-dye shirt. The passenger was a white male with black hair, a scruffy beard, and tattoos on the back of his hands, wearing a black track-suit.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are seeking any witnesses and video footage in the area around the noted time. Specifically, any dash-camera footage from the area around the time of the event.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.