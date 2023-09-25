Police seeking video in vehicle-bicycle collision

The RNC is investigating a vehicle-bicycle collision which occurred on Friday evening.

On Friday, at 7:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of Empire Avenue at Suvla Street in St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers observed the vehicle involved in the collision and the cyclist who required medical assistance. The 52-year-old male from St. John’s who had been riding the bicycle was taken to the hospital where he remains today with life-threatening injuries. RNC accident investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses and are appealing to the public for any video footage from the area at the time of the collision.