Whitbourne RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a vehicle stolen from Chance Cove in the overnight hours of Monday, July 29. The black 2019 Toyota Rav4, licence plate JLE 518, was parked outside a residence in the community.

Anyone with any information about this crime, the identity of the person(s) responsible or the current location of the vehicle is asked to contact Whitbourne RCMP at 709-759-2600. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)