Police seeking public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

A daytime robbery at Bogart’s Jewellers in Grand Falls-Windsor that occurred in January of 2022, remains under investigation. Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is now seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect (pictured below).

On the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2022, police responded to a panic alarm at Bogart’s Jewellery in the Exploits Valley Mall. A large amount of jewellery was stolen from the store by a man who was wearing a face covering, a hat and a pair of coveralls with the words ‘Bell Aliant’ hand written on them. The man departed the mall with the jewellery and fled the area in a black Honda Ridgeline.

Anyone having information about this crime or the identity of the man pictured here, is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-8477.