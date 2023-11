Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is seeking assistance from the public following a theft that occurred on Oct. 3, at the Canadian Tire in Port aux Basques.

After exhausting local efforts to identify the two suspects, police are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone having information on the identity of either of these individuals is asked to please contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477.