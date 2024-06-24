Police seeking public’s assistance in locating missing teen

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing person, Edward Drover Meadus.

On Monday, June 24, 2024, the RNC received a missing person report concerning 14 year old Edward Drover Meadus, who was last seen in the area of Lindbergh Crescent around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21. Reportedly wearing a black and green jacket, black jogging pants, and black Nike Air Force sneakers at the time, Drover Meadus is described as being 5’2″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair that is trim on the sides and curly on top.

The RNC has concerns for Mr. Drover Meadus’ safety and wellbeing. Anyone who has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Edward Drover Meadus is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nlcrimestoppers.com.