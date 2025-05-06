Police seeking public’s assistance following robbery and assault in St. John’s

The RNC has charged a man in connection to a robbery and assault in St. John’s. Police received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian collision around 1 a.m. Monday. However, when officers arrived on the scene, they were approached by a male who reported he was stabbed during a robbery.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rashid Mohamed Amin was located at the scene and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators believe there were other people involved and are looking to speak to any witnesses and obtain video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area of Elizabeth Avenue, Whiteway Street and Cowperthwaite Court, between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

This was a targeted event and there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to call 709-729-8000.